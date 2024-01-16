Senior Oracle Developer – Gauteng Sandton

|To develop and implement appropriate and efficient company’s Systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within company to obtain optimal systems performance and quality.
|Key Outputs
|Design:
– Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Company’s processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
– Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed:
– Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
– Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
Development:
– Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
– Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
Testing:
– Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
– Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
– Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
Support / Troubleshooting:
– Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
– Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)
Must have a minimum of 5+ years Systems Development experience.Must have PL/SQL experience.XML experience would be advantageous.Object-Oriented programming experience would be advantageous.Experience within a Financial Industry would be beneficial.At least 2 years’ experience working in a Compass environment.Qualifications ExperienceTertiary education, preferably B.Comm (IS) or B.Sc (Computer Science) would be an advantage• Insurance Industry experience would be beneficial• Applicable Oracle courses – would be an advantage• Must have a minimum of 5 years Oracle PL/SQL experience.
Desired Skills:
- Active Learning
- Service Orientation
- Social Perceptiveness
- Critical Thinking
- Speaking