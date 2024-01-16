Senior SQL Developer at EOH – Gauteng Irene

Essential functions
Writes SQL interface & Develops SQL Code
Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision
Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms
Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is availableDevelop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration
Develop VB code for new and existing configuration
Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution
Data manipulation from different formats
Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes
Assist and advise more Junior staff members
Work in partnership with the business analysts, product owners, and other IT and business personnel to maximize project delivery success
Experience Required
5 – 8 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data
5 – 8 Years T-SQL / Development working experience
Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
Crystal Reports experience (Required)
Visual Basic experience (Required)
Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)
Testing / QA experience (Required)
HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)
Qlikview (Beneficial)
JavaScript (Beneficial)
Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)
Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment
Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)
Hybrid Position
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- VB CODE
- Microsoft Word
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Outlook
- Javascript
- QlikView
- Payroll
- HR
- Visio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree