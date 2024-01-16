Senior SQL Developer at EOH – Gauteng Irene

Essential functions

Writes SQL interface & Develops SQL Code

Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision

Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms

Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is availableDevelop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration

Develop VB code for new and existing configuration

Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution

Data manipulation from different formats

Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes

Assist and advise more Junior staff members

Work in partnership with the business analysts, product owners, and other IT and business personnel to maximize project delivery success

Experience Required

5 – 8 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data

5 – 8 Years T-SQL / Development working experience

Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

Crystal Reports experience (Required)

Visual Basic experience (Required)

Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)

Testing / QA experience (Required)

HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

Qlikview (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Beneficial)

Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment

Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Hybrid Position

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

VB CODE

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Outlook

Javascript

QlikView

Payroll

HR

Visio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position