Senior Systems Administrator

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science, or an appropriateProfessional Certification.

o Advanced Excel user.o Knowledge of, and Experience with, PowerBI and QlikSense will be an advantage.

o 8 years working experience in a technical support role

RESPONSIBILITIES AND SKILLS

Project Management skills

Excellent problem-solving skills

End-to-end project management and issue resolution experience

Advanced Excel user

Respond and work well under pressure

Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete

Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently

Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business

Have a drive and commitment to contribute to the professional development of others by imparting knowledge via training

Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projectsStrong report-writing skillsUnderstand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testingWilling to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia)

As a Senior Systems Administrator your area of responsibility, your functions will be as follows:

Management of company’s ICT infrastructure (server rooms, server software, switches, cabling, routers, firewalls, UPS, generators, cameras, etc.) and IT systems, ensuring that infrastructure (through vendors) is well maintained for efficient business operations and that the System Administration Plan is adhered to;

Management of the process of updating end-user machines and all servers with the latest software patches, including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine protection and that machines function optimally;

Managing the Organization’s backup solution, ensuring backups are made on time, and routinely verify the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a weekly and monthly basis.

To maintain and communicate the IT Access Control Plan and secure data at rest and in transit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to ensure the protection of data against internal and external security breaches

To maintain and control the physical user access system to ensure optimal physical security at all times on an ongoing basis.

Maintain and manage the company’s Active Directory implementation.

Ensure all user access is reviewed and implemented according to job profile requirements.

Help maintain and manage the helpdesk for the support of end-user computing.

After-hours support of the company’s ICT Infrastructure and End Users

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

QlikSense

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company manufactures products that is sold to the Bedding and Furniture industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

