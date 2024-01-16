Senior Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria is actively seeking a Senior Web Developer. The responsibilities for this position involve leveraging various web-based development languages to construct responsive and adaptive user interfaces (UIs) for both internal and public-facing web applications. The technologies used include React, [URL Removed] Tailwind, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript, and CSS, primarily applied in the development of their website and client-side web applications. In addition to the hands-on development work, the senior role includes mentoring other Web developers and contributing to capacity planning efforts.

DUTIES:

Analysis and Planning 15%

Multitask on a range of products and tasks simultaneously, defining priorities and ensuring efficiency.

Define and communicate a problem, goal and acceptance criteria.

Communicate and collaborate with development, business analyst and design teams to solve problems, make recommendations and discuss best programming practices.

Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques.

Analyse system issues for root cause, impact, workarounds and permanent fixes.

Determine and account for dependencies among deliverables, products and systems.

Identify and mitigate risks.

Document analysis and planning processes.

Communicate effectively with the line manager on progress, priorities and workload.

Estimate accurate completion timelines for projects for use by the project lead in capacity planning.

Manage time and tasks effectively to complete tasks in the correct order of priority and on time.

Liaise effectively with other team members and backend engineers to ensure timeous completion of integration and the coming together of web applications and the required back-end system.

Track tasks and timing on JIRA.

Programming 50%

Follow project plan to develop software.

Meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase.

Adhere to agree upon standards for code, as set and determined by the Front-End Development Lead.

Generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Ensure all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

Take ownership for work, tasks and communication.

Testing and Implementation 20%

Ensure that all work is tested, benchmarked and fulfils functional requirements before submission.

Prepare test environment, examples and instructions.

Participate enthusiastically in peer code reviews.

Deploy changes to live environment.

Maintain system and product change logs and release notes according to company standards.

Reporting and Communication 15%

Keep project documentation up to date and standard.

Provide timeous, efficient and effective feedback on project status.

Proactively keep stakeholders updated on progress, risks and problems.

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

Provide insight and feedback on queries regarding relevant projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education

Certificate in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential)

Diploma in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (desirable)

Experience

5+ years working experience

Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript/TypeScript websites using React, with a focus on user experience and usability.

Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Skills and Knowledge

Essential

React

HTML

Javascript/Typescript

CSS/SCSS

REST APIs

Git

Have an excellent sense of design and attention to detail.

Desirable

Next.js

Tailwind CSS

Storybook

Jest

CI/CD pipelines, Github actions preferable.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Web

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position