Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Randburg

Jan 16, 2024

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Service Desk Agent I.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

  • Working well under pressure

Preferred Qualification:

  • A+, N+ or Higher

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA

Required:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

  • 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution

Work environment:

  • Remote

  • Office is Open Plan

Physical demands:

  • Sitting

Travel:

  • To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

