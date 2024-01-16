Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Randburg

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Service Desk Agent I.

Key Responsibilities:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Working well under pressure

Preferred Qualification:

A+, N+ or Higher

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA

Required:

1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

1-2 Years’ Customer service experience

1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution

Work environment:

Remote

Office is Open Plan

Physical demands:

Sitting

Travel:

To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

