Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Randburg

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Service Desk Agent I.
Key Responsibilities:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
- Working well under pressure
Preferred Qualification:
- A+, N+ or Higher
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA
Required:
- 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment
- 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience
- 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution
Work environment:
- Remote
- Office is Open Plan
Physical demands:
- Sitting
Travel:
- To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery