Software Developer II at Datonomy Solutions

Software Developer II – DOT NET, C#, SQL

Job Purpose

To work within the Vertigo Technical team and assist with Development, Support and Maintenance.

High performance area in the bank, Custom built solution that is critical to the bank’s ability to manage MFC Clients. Team provides critical services to enable MFC to operate effectively. Integrate with numerous different systems in the bank to enhance or leverage your banking knowledge.

Job Responsibilities

Produce working quality software that meets the design

Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability

Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems

Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable

Deliver software that is observable and scalable

Conduct estimate of work effort

Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members

Continuous improvement of software

Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability

Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing

Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library

Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof

Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer

Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team

Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution

Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

People Specification

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Preferred Qualification

Certificate in .Net development

Degree or National Diploma or proven experience

Certificate in relevant language where available

.Net / Web APIs

C#

Angular

SQL Server

SOAP UI

Jira

Confluence

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFE)

Jenkins , XL Release

Azure DevOps

Banking experience

Analytical

Methodical

Eager attitude

Type of Exposure

Development experience

Banking

Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe

UI development

SOA / API

SOAP and Rest

Angular

HTML & CSS

Devops toolsets for software releases

SSL’s

Swaggers / service development

Networks; Testing; programming; tools administration

Minimum Experience Level

+/- 7 years proven experience

Technical / Professional Knowledge

VB.Net / C# / Web APIs

SQL server

JavaScript

Angular (Beneficial)

HTML & CSS

Agile Methodologies

Cloud Concepts

DevOps

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

II

