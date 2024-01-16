Specialist Data Architect – 24 month FTC – Gauteng Lynnwood

The Data Architect’s role strategically oversees the organization’s data migration activities and designs and implements the company’s EDW and Data Lake solutions, data marts, and data stores while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for defining data standards and models for the data lake.

The Data Architect will also evaluate and select all infrastructure components such as software, hardware, EDW, big data components, and networking capabilities.

The position reports to a Senior Manager: Strategy and Enterprise Architect.

Key Performance Areas include:

Strategic Function – assess and cultivate long-term strategic goals for the organisation’s EDW and data lake in conjunction with data users, Business Unit Leaders, Clients, and other Key Stakeholders.

Acquisition and Deployment – conduct research and make recommendations on ETL tools, EDW and data lake products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Operations Management – work with end users and BI and Analytics team to identify, create, and deliver reports according to requirements.

Stakeholder Management- establish, build and maintain collaborative working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders.

Essential experience, qualifications and skills required:

Minimum requirements:

University degree in the field of Computer Science, Information Systems, or Computer Engineering and 10 years of equivalent work experience.

Certifications – relevant Certification to Data Architecture practices. Essential.

Compulsory TOGAF Certification or other related certifications.

Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting multi-terabyte data warehouses.

Expert knowledge of the Hadoop Ecosystem.

Applied experience in Big Data Components such as Hive, Scala, Python, NoSQL, Scoop, Flume, and Kafka.

Experience in components necessary to secure and classify the data lake.

Experience with database platforms.

Experience implementing data ecosystems with high data volume, high throughput, and various content structures.

Desired Skills:

Hive

Scala

Python

NoSQL

Scoop

Flume

and Kafka.

ETL tools

EDW

big data components

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

A highly reputable organization located in Pretoria East requires the expertise of a Specialist: Data Architect – to form part of the Information and Communication Technology business unit for a 2-year fixed term contract

