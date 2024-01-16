Systems Administrator – Gauteng Ormonde

EDUCTION

o Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science, or an appropriateProfessional Certification.

o Advanced Excel user.

o Knowledge of, and Experience with, PowerBI and QlikSense will be an advantage.

o 3 years working experience in a technical support role

MINIMUM SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

o Excellent problem-solving skills.

o Respond and work well under pressure.

o Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete.

o Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently.

o Strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate technical information to nontechnical employees within the business.

o Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholderswithin the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects.

o Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing.

o Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia).

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

As a System Administrator for your area of responsibility, your functions will be as follows:

o To assist with managing IT infrastructure (server rooms, server software, switches, cabling,routers, firewalls, UPS, generators, cameras, etc.) and IT systems, ensuring that infrastructure(through vendors) is well maintained for efficient business operations and that the SystemAdministration Plan is adhered to;

o To assist with updating end-user machines and all servers with the latest software patches,including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine protection and thatmachines function optimally;

o To assist with managing the Organization’s backup solution, ensuring backups are made ontime and routinely verifying the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a weeklyand monthly basis.

o Assist with the maintenance of the IT Access Control Plan to secure data at rest and intransit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to ensurethe protection of data against internal and external security breaches

o Assist with the maintenance and control of the physical user access system to ensure optimalphysical security at all times on an ongoing basis.

o Assist with the maintenance and management of the company’s Active Directory implementation.

o Help maintain and manage the helpdesk for the support of end-user computing.

o After-hours support of the company’s ICT Infrastructure and End Users.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

QlikSense

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is a manufacturing company that supplies the furniture and bedding industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

