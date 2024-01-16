Technical IT Support – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Technical Support needed to maintain all hardware IT needs, ensuring the IT network infrastructure is well maintained for system and process stability

Minimum Requirements:



Matric essential

IT Diploma or equivalent qualification in Networking management (A+ N+ Certified)

3 years experience in a similar role

Experience with VOIP, Google Workspace and Web Applications Firewalls (FortiGate Firewall)



Duties and Responsibilities:



Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders

Manage service provider relationships and ensure service delivery standards are maintained

To assist with installations and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners

Ensure that all service issues and requests are responded to in a timely manner

Providing technical support across the company (Remotely or in person)

Repairing and replacing equipment as necessary

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment

When applying, ensure your CV is in WORD or PDF format, and not scanned. Our software will not be able to match you to positions if it is scanned, therefore you might never get feedback from us. Scanned cv’s will not be considered.

Please accept your application as unsuccessful if you had no feedback within 3 days of applying.

We will keep your CV on our database and match to other suitable positions, but this won’t be possible if your CV was scanned. We will contact you in future should you match a different position.

PLEASE NOTE: We use Placement Partner to track and manage applications and can only accept online applications. We do not accept any applications by email. If you are unable to apply through the link we have provided, please upload your CV to our website [URL Removed]

We reserve the right to stop/renew adverts.

By applying to our adverts, you accept our POPI Act policy, a copy which be found on our website.

