Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 16, 2024

We are looking for Senior Test Analysts to join our team to assist on a project for one of our international clients.

We are happy to consider someone based anywhere in South Africa (ideally Gauteng or Cape Town).

We follow a hybrid way of work.

Project details:

– End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform

– Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing

– Take business requirements and turn it into test cases

– Agile environment

– Jira is being used.

– API experience (Postman or SOAP UI)

· End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing

· Strong Analysis skills

· Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios

· Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

· Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools

· Building and maintain regression test packs

· Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

· Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents

· Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

· Performing risk based testing on complex systems

· API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI)

· Mobile testing (bonus)

· Other Technologies: Jira

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Location: South Africa (ideally Cape Town or Johannesburg)

Level/ Years experience: Senior (5+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position