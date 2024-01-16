Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Test Analysts to join our team to assist on a project for one of our international clients.
We are happy to consider someone based anywhere in South Africa (ideally Gauteng or Cape Town).
We follow a hybrid way of work.
|Project details:
– End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform
– Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing
– Take business requirements and turn it into test cases
– Agile environment
– Jira is being used.
– API experience (Postman or SOAP UI)
|· End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing
· Strong Analysis skills
· Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios
· Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
· Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools
· Building and maintain regression test packs
· Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
· Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents
· Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
· Performing risk based testing on complex systems
· API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI)
· Mobile testing (bonus)
· Other Technologies: Jira
Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
ISTQB
Location: South Africa (ideally Cape Town or Johannesburg)
Level/ Years experience: Senior (5+ years experience)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery