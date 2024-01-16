Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Test Analysts to join our team to assist on a project for one of our international clients.

We are happy to consider someone based anywhere in South Africa (ideally Gauteng or Cape Town).

We follow a hybrid way of work.

Project details: – End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform – Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing – Take business requirements and turn it into test cases – Agile environment – Jira is being used. – API experience (Postman or SOAP UI)

· End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing · Strong Analysis skills · Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios · Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment. · Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools · Building and maintain regression test packs · Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke) · Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents · Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases · Performing risk based testing on complex systems · API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI) · Mobile testing (bonus) · Other Technologies: Jira

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Location: South Africa (ideally Cape Town or Johannesburg)

Level/ Years experience: Senior (5+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position