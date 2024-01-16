Water Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 16, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Set project timeline and keep track of progress
  • Monitor project progress and deliverables and report to stakeholders
  • Manage contractual aspect in terms of GCC and FIDIC according to project specifications
  • Assign responsibilities to team and stakeholders to achieve deliverables within time and budget
  • Exercise oversight, responsibility, assignment and ownership

Requirements:

  • Professional Project Management Registered
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree
  • Strong business acumen in project planning and management
  • Strong verbal, written, and organizational skills
  • Proven track record in project managing large projects
  • 5 Years + experience
  • Must be an RSA Citizen and reside in Cape Town or willing to relocate at own expense

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Water Treatment
  • Contracts

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

