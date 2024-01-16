Water Project Manager

Responsibilities:
- Set project timeline and keep track of progress
- Monitor project progress and deliverables and report to stakeholders
- Manage contractual aspect in terms of GCC and FIDIC according to project specifications
- Assign responsibilities to team and stakeholders to achieve deliverables within time and budget
- Exercise oversight, responsibility, assignment and ownership
Requirements:
- Professional Project Management Registered
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree
- Strong business acumen in project planning and management
- Strong verbal, written, and organizational skills
- Proven track record in project managing large projects
- 5 Years + experience
- Must be an RSA Citizen and reside in Cape Town or willing to relocate at own expense
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Water Treatment
- Contracts
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years