Application Specialist at DAV – Gauteng Woodmead

Jan 17, 2024

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • B.S. Degree in Supply Chain, Business Management, Industrial Engineering, Engineering or related. Advanced degree preferred.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in optimization, logistics, distribution/warehousing, manufacturing operations to include supervisory experience.
  • SAP ERP certification (SAP K5+ or equivalent).
  • Corporate Serialisation, S&OP, Demand Mgt/Forecasting & MRP, Distr./Fleet Planning and Optimising/Transport Mgt experience on SAP.
  • Understanding of SAP Activate methodology.
  • SAP S/4HANA experience advantage.
  • Understanding of business processes and how they are related to an ERP system.
  • Ability to advise the business on best practice in the SAP Plan to deliver modules while making sure the solution meets the business needs.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office package skills.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ERP
  • Supply Chain
  • functional analysis
  • SAP S/4 Hana
  • transport management

