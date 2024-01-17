Application Specialist at DAV

Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12.
- B.S. Degree in Supply Chain, Business Management, Industrial Engineering, Engineering or related. Advanced degree preferred.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in optimization, logistics, distribution/warehousing, manufacturing operations to include supervisory experience.
- SAP ERP certification (SAP K5+ or equivalent).
- Corporate Serialisation, S&OP, Demand Mgt/Forecasting & MRP, Distr./Fleet Planning and Optimising/Transport Mgt experience on SAP.
- Understanding of SAP Activate methodology.
- SAP S/4HANA experience advantage.
- Understanding of business processes and how they are related to an ERP system.
- Ability to advise the business on best practice in the SAP Plan to deliver modules while making sure the solution meets the business needs.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office package skills.
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP
- Supply Chain
- functional analysis
- SAP S/4 Hana
- transport management