Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

To investigate, analyse, develop, test and implement new and changed systems as well as business processes that provide effective solutions for the company as well documenting business processes and requirements. This role is instrumental in analysing and documenting business procedures and ensuring they are relevant and published to business, ensuring operational effectiveness throughout all functional areas.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Business Engagement

Drive Change Proposal Requests with Functional Area’s

Evaluate and Prioritize items logged into the PMO against business strategic objectives.

Define business case requirements with stakeholders which aligns with business key drivers.

Ensure strong value proposition is present in the requirements and outcomes are achieved.

Liaise with the Operations Development resources to prioritise delivery items in line with business priorities.

Ensure sprint planning includes priority items and delivery timelines is recorded.

Process Mapping and Implementation

Map new procedures and publish them accordingly to business.

Adjust existing procedures and ensure they are published to business.

Set up complete repository of procedures for business and version control and ensure it is maintained by owners within functional areas.

Ensure all standard operating procedures published updates the Operations Manual to channel partners to ensure business continuity and improvements are shared timeously.

Update training to ensure any changes to procedures are acknowledged and introduced to channels where relevant.

Identify new areas for improvement within business and map out recommended outcomes for approval and implementation.

Act as liaison and key stakeholder within project delivery and testing of phases to implement business requirements, ensuring to give guidance and input.

Business Analytics

Report on aspects complimenting business KPAs.

Report on progress of items logged into the PMO within Ideas, Pre-feasibility, Feasibility phase.

Design BI reporting requirements and framework that aligns with business standards, ensuring outputs can be measured against key performance areas and objectives within business.

Administration

Cache and dispatch all requirements logged into the project management office pertaining to new systems or procedural requirements.

Complete and Update Business case framework after the evaluation of business requirements is logged.

Scope Specifications and Acceptance Criteria with stakeholders

Facilitate approval process from business stakeholders.

Capture high level output of solution ensuring measurable criteria to test against.

Assist with specifications and workshop of requirements with project managers and nominated developers.

Participate in evolving business solutions and linking the outputs to future objectives and projects underway, taking care to limit rework and overlapping of projects that could result in wasted effort from resources.

Capture feedback of learnings and business benefit outputs against initial objectives.

Plan with functional stakeholders how platforms will be supported in future once delivery is completed, ensure project office hand over items to nominated teams to support business as usual.

Other Assignments

To perform any assignments if and when requested to do so by the Business analysis and PMO manager and any other C-level Executive.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience and Skills Required

• Matric.

• Bachelor’s degree in business finance and or IT advantageous.

• Project Management qualification advantageous.

• Minimum of 3 Years’ experience involving business analysis, process mapping or involved in execution of new system implementation.

• Operational experience in mapping and improving procedures.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Agile project management experience will be advantageous.

• Ability to analyse data using MS Excel or Power BI analytics.

Competencies

• Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

• Adapting and responding to change

• Creating and Innovating

• Learning and Researching

• Presenting and Communicating information

• Relating and Networking

• Analysing

• Applying Expertise and Technology

• Writing and Reporting

• Adhering to Principles and Values

• Working with People

• Planning and Organising

• Following instructions and procedures

Desired Skills:

BSc Informatics or Information Science

BSc Business Finance

Project Managemenent Qualification Advatageous

