C# Developer

We are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer to join our dynamic team.

Technologies: C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)

Critical thinker and a team player.

Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.

Write well-designed, testable code.

Ensure software is updated with latest features.

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Document and maintain software functionality.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)

Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.

Experience in unit testing and integration testing

Experienced in object-oriented development.

Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React

Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases

Experience in CD/CI

Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)

Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s

IIS 7+ knowledge

Advantageous skills.

Ext.net

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

