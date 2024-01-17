We are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer to join our dynamic team.
- Technologies: C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)
- Critical thinker and a team player.
- Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.
- Write well-designed, testable code.
- Ensure software is updated with latest features.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Document and maintain software functionality.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
- 2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)
- Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.
- Experience in unit testing and integration testing
- Experienced in object-oriented development.
- Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React
- Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases
- Experience in CD/CI
- Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)
- Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s
- IIS 7+ knowledge
- Advantageous skills.
- Ext.net
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery