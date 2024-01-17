C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 17, 2024

We are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer to join our dynamic team.

  • Technologies: C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)

  • Critical thinker and a team player.

  • Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.

  • Write well-designed, testable code.

  • Ensure software is updated with latest features.

  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

  • Document and maintain software functionality.

  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

  • 2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)

  • Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

  • Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.

  • Experience in unit testing and integration testing

  • Experienced in object-oriented development.

  • Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React

  • Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases

  • Experience in CD/CI

  • Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)

  • Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s

  • IIS 7+ knowledge

  • Advantageous skills.

  • Ext.net

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

