Convergence Partners snaps up Datacentrix

The Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF) has entered into a definitive agreement with Alviva Holdings to acquire 100% of Datacentrix Group.

The acquisition is alongside the existing Datacentrix management team that has successfully led the company for over 20 years.

Alviva is exiting Datacentrix pursuant to its delisting from the JSE in early 2023, to focus on its core operations in hardware distribution.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Datacentrix provides ICT integration services and solutions to blue chip corporates in South Africa. It will continue to focus on expanding into technologies that delivers business value to its clients, including digital transformation solutions, hybrid solutions from edge to cloud that is informed by the customers data and workload requirements.

Datacentrix will continue to operate independently, with the existing management team, and no changes in operations or staff are anticipated.

Ahmed Mahomed, CEO of the Datacentrix group, comments: “We are excited about the future as we start a new chapter in Datacentrix 25-year history as a highly successful business that is well respected in the market. By joining forces with Convergence Partners, we will harness what has made us successful to date and leverage the wider capabilities of the group including its reach into the rest of Africa.”

The transaction is expected to close in during the first quarter, subject to regulatory approvals including approval by the Competition Authority of South Africa and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).