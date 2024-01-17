Data Architect at Computek Networks – Gauteng Lynnwood

AGSA data architect’s role strategically oversee AGSA data migration activities, design and implement AGSA EDW and Data Lake solutions, data marts, and data stores while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for defining data standards and models for the data lake.
The data architect will also evaluate and select all infrastructure components such as software, hardware, EDW, big data components, and networking capabilities.
The position reports to a Senior Manager: Strategy and Enterprise Architect.
Desired Skills:
- designing
- building
- installing
- configuring
- and supporting multi-terabyte data warehouses.
- Expert knowledge of the Hadoop ecosystem.
- Applied experience in big data components such as Hive
- Scala
- Python
- NoSQL
- Scoop
- Flume
- Kafka.
- Experience with database platforms
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree