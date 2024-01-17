Data Architect at Computek Networks

AGSA data architect’s role strategically oversee AGSA data migration activities, design and implement AGSA EDW and Data Lake solutions, data marts, and data stores while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for defining data standards and models for the data lake.

The data architect will also evaluate and select all infrastructure components such as software, hardware, EDW, big data components, and networking capabilities.

The position reports to a Senior Manager: Strategy and Enterprise Architect.

Desired Skills:

designing

building

installing

configuring

and supporting multi-terabyte data warehouses.

Expert knowledge of the Hadoop ecosystem.

Applied experience in big data components such as Hive

Scala

Python

NoSQL

Scoop

Flume

Kafka.

Experience with database platforms

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position