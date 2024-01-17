Data Engineer with AWS

Jan 17, 2024

Job Summary
Apply platform engineering expertise, critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to produce well-organised, optimised and documented source code that successfully delivers platform features & components of the service & solves complex technical problems with high quality solutions.

Experience Required:

  • Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements.
  • Hands-on experience with Kafka clusters hosted on AWS and on-prem
  • Experience in building Kafka pipelines using Terraform, Ansible, Cloud formation templates, shells etc.
  • Experience in implementing security & authorization (permission based) on Kafka cluster.
  • Aid System Administrators with setting up Kafka platform in provisioning, access lists Kerberos and SSL configurations.
  • Experience in setting standards to automate deployments using Kubernetes, Docker, Chef or Jenkins
  • Experience in open source and confluence Kafka, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL, Rest proxy and Kafka Control centre.
  • Experience in Kafka Mirror Maker or Confluent Replicator
  • Experience in High availability cluster setup, maintenance and ongoing support
  • Establish best practice standards for configuring Source and Sink connectors.
  • Hands on experience in standing up and administrating Kafka platform from scratch which includes creating a backup & mirroring of Kafka Cluster brokers, broker sizing, topic sizing, h/w sizing, performance monitoring, broker security, topic security, consumer/producer access management (ACL)
  • Knowledge of Kafka API (development experience is a plus)
  • Knowledge of best practices related to security, performance, and disaster recovery.
  • Ability to concentrate on a wide range of loosely defined complex situations, which require creativity and originality, where guidance and counsel may be unavailable.
  • Demonstrate a product mindset with an ability to set forward thinking and direction.
  • Ability to synthesize large amounts of complex data into meaningful conclusions and present recommendations.

Desired Skills:

  • Kafka
  • AWS
  • Database
  • Data Analysis
  • Servers

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Absa bank

