Data Engineer with AWS – Gauteng Sandton

Job Summary
Apply platform engineering expertise, critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to produce well-organised, optimised and documented source code that successfully delivers platform features & components of the service & solves complex technical problems with high quality solutions.
Experience Required:
- Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements.
- Hands-on experience with Kafka clusters hosted on AWS and on-prem
- Experience in building Kafka pipelines using Terraform, Ansible, Cloud formation templates, shells etc.
- Experience in implementing security & authorization (permission based) on Kafka cluster.
- Aid System Administrators with setting up Kafka platform in provisioning, access lists Kerberos and SSL configurations.
- Experience in setting standards to automate deployments using Kubernetes, Docker, Chef or Jenkins
- Experience in open source and confluence Kafka, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL, Rest proxy and Kafka Control centre.
- Experience in Kafka Mirror Maker or Confluent Replicator
- Experience in High availability cluster setup, maintenance and ongoing support
- Establish best practice standards for configuring Source and Sink connectors.
- Hands on experience in standing up and administrating Kafka platform from scratch which includes creating a backup & mirroring of Kafka Cluster brokers, broker sizing, topic sizing, h/w sizing, performance monitoring, broker security, topic security, consumer/producer access management (ACL)
- Knowledge of Kafka API (development experience is a plus)
- Knowledge of best practices related to security, performance, and disaster recovery.
- Ability to concentrate on a wide range of loosely defined complex situations, which require creativity and originality, where guidance and counsel may be unavailable.
- Demonstrate a product mindset with an ability to set forward thinking and direction.
- Ability to synthesize large amounts of complex data into meaningful conclusions and present recommendations.
Desired Skills:
- Kafka
- AWS
- Database
- Data Analysis
- Servers
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Absa bank