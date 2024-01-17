Data Engineer with AWS – Gauteng Sandton

Job Summary

Apply platform engineering expertise, critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to produce well-organised, optimised and documented source code that successfully delivers platform features & components of the service & solves complex technical problems with high quality solutions.

Experience Required:

Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements.

Hands-on experience with Kafka clusters hosted on AWS and on-prem

Experience in building Kafka pipelines using Terraform, Ansible, Cloud formation templates, shells etc.

Experience in implementing security & authorization (permission based) on Kafka cluster.

Aid System Administrators with setting up Kafka platform in provisioning, access lists Kerberos and SSL configurations.

Experience in setting standards to automate deployments using Kubernetes, Docker, Chef or Jenkins

Experience in open source and confluence Kafka, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL, Rest proxy and Kafka Control centre.

Experience in Kafka Mirror Maker or Confluent Replicator

Experience in High availability cluster setup, maintenance and ongoing support

Establish best practice standards for configuring Source and Sink connectors.

Hands on experience in standing up and administrating Kafka platform from scratch which includes creating a backup & mirroring of Kafka Cluster brokers, broker sizing, topic sizing, h/w sizing, performance monitoring, broker security, topic security, consumer/producer access management (ACL)

Knowledge of Kafka API (development experience is a plus)

Knowledge of best practices related to security, performance, and disaster recovery.

Ability to concentrate on a wide range of loosely defined complex situations, which require creativity and originality, where guidance and counsel may be unavailable.

Demonstrate a product mindset with an ability to set forward thinking and direction.

Ability to synthesize large amounts of complex data into meaningful conclusions and present recommendations.

Desired Skills:

Kafka

AWS

Database

Data Analysis

Servers

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Absa bank

