Data Scientist (Python/SQL/SAS/Stata) Hybrid (TB)

- The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.
- Acquire, extract, process and synthesize datasets from systems.
- Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.
- Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organization.
- Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
- Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.
- Exploring patterns in behavior in the tax base to identify fraudulent and noncompliance.
- Design, development and deploying of models for the prediction of submission and payment of tax products.
- Experience in data analysis and methods of supplementing datasets utilized in machine learning modelling.
- Utilizing both supervised and unsupervised machine modeling techniques.
- Outlier detection models to identify noncompliance or tax declaration omissions.
- Improvements and enhancements to the data store, processes to accommodate automation and Machine Learning modelling deployment.
- Explore automation functions and machine learning techniques to improve the data management and analysis processes.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- Must have a Senior Certificate (Matric) compulsory.
- Must have a Data Science related Degree or 3 year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.
- At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
Technical skills & experience required:
- Advanced knowledge of business information management.
- Must be highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
- Must have good experience with statistical analysis tools (SQL, SAS & Stata).
- Relevant knowledge of programming languages like Python to wrangle and clean datasets.
- Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
- Experience in managing and using large data sets.
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- SAS
- Python