Intermediate Developer C# at EOH – Gauteng Irene

Essential Functions
- Technologies: C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY & T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)
- Critical thinker and a team player.
- Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.
- Write well-designed, testable code.
- Ensure software is updated with latest features.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Document and maintain software functionality.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
Experience Required
- 2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)
- Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.
- Experience in unit testing and integration testing
- Experienced in object-oriented development.
- Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React
- Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases
- Experience in CD/CI
- Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)
- Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s
- IIS 7+ knowledge
- Advantageous skills.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- SQL
- CLR
- Code
- CD/CI
- IIS 7
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree