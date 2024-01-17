Intermediate Developer C# at EOH

Jan 17, 2024

Essential Functions

  • Technologies: C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY & T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)
  • Critical thinker and a team player.
  • Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.
  • Write well-designed, testable code.
  • Ensure software is updated with latest features.
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • Document and maintain software functionality.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

Experience Required

  • 2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)
  • Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.
  • Experience in unit testing and integration testing
  • Experienced in object-oriented development.
  • Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React
  • Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases
  • Experience in CD/CI
  • Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)
  • Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s
  • IIS 7+ knowledge
  • Advantageous skills.
Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • CLR
  • Code
  • CD/CI
  • IIS 7

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

