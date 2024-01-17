Junior Project Manager at Webrepublic – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Over the last decade, Webrepublic has grown from an ambitious startup into Switzerland’s leading digital agency. More recently, Webrepublic has launched a subsidiary in South Africa to work hand-in-hand with our HQ in Switzerland. Our team in Cape Town has grown and we are now looking for a Junior Project Manager to expand our local presence into a large-scale operation and be part of our team dedicated to (e)Sports and Entertainment.

As a Junior Project Manager you will play a vital role in our team providing structure and support to both external and internal clients.

Key Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the Head of Operations, your duties and responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:

Planning and executing complex projects and campaigns that run across all the digital services that we offer,

Working proactively with our Head of Operations in planning mandates overall and monitoring the delivery of commercial activities for our clients,

Identifying potential opportunities with our clients as part of our proactive approach, converting those into concrete projects and implementing together with our own team,

Planning of the internal resources as well as the resources of third parties and clients, ensuring smooth project coordination, information and cost transparency.

Qualifications and Skills

As an ideal candidate, you must have the following:

graduated from a top university (BA / MA in Business or Social Science),

have at least 2-3 years of relevant work in a project management role (a background in consulting, advertising or technology-related industries is a big plus),

are very discrete, reliable, organised and detail-oriented,

show excellent communication and interpersonal skills,

have experience with project management tools such as Click Up, Asana, Monday, Trello, etc.,

have an excellent command of Google Sheets / Excel and Google Slides / Powerpoint,

proficiency in English (other languages are a plus),

are passionate about the world of sports.

What we offer

On our side, we offer…

a dynamic work environment fostering personal growth and development,

opportunities to work on exciting projects with leading global brands,

learning from Subject Matter Experts across all digital marketing disciplines,

flat hierarchies and short decision paths, being part of a young, dynamic, and international team,

exposure to disciplines beyond your own skill set,

a vibrant office space in Cape Town and a flexible work environment (hybrid work),

a comprehensive compensation package.

Are you Interested?

We look forward to receiving your online application with a short resume.

Webrepublic is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We will give preference to previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Management Processes

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

