Oracle Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Key Purpose:

To develop and implement appropriate and efficient Discovery Invest Systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within Discovery to obtain optimal systems performance and quality.

Responsibilities:

Design:

– Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Discovery Invest processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

– Participate and contribute towards defining and refining the architectural frameworks and software engineering practices within the environment.

– Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

– Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

– Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

– Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, and optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

– Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

– Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

– Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

– Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Experience:

Must have a minimum of 5+ years Systems Development experience

Must have a minimum of 3+ years Product (Oracle) specific experience

Must have PL/SQL experience

XML experience would be advantageous

Object-Oriented programming experience would be advantageous

Experience within a Financial Industry would be beneficial

At least 3 years’ experience working in a Compass environment, preferred

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Pl/Sql

XML

Compass

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

South Africa-based financial services group that is listed on the JSE

