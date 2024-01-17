Project Manager

Our client based in Elandsfontein is looking for a Project Manager to join their team

On Site

Requirements:

Matric

Logistics / Warehouse / Business Management Diploma / Degree beneficial

PMI certification preferred, CAPM or PMP

3 years project management experience

Must Have Warehose/ Supply Chain

Have knowledge and understanding of the functioning of operations and systems within the

– Have knowledge and understanding of all relevant Standard Operating Procedures pertaining to their function

– Have knowledge and understanding policies

– Have knowledge and understanding of project management methodologiesand techniques

– Knowledge of Health and Safety procedures and policies applicable to own work area

– Have knowledge and understanding of the ISO 9001 standard andprocesses

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Warehouse

Supply Chain

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

