Project Manager

Jan 17, 2024

Our client based in Elandsfontein is looking for a Project Manager to join their team
On Site

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Logistics / Warehouse / Business Management Diploma / Degree beneficial
  • PMI certification preferred, CAPM or PMP
  • 3 years project management experience
  • Must Have Warehose/ Supply Chain

Have knowledge and understanding of the functioning of operations and systems within the
– Have knowledge and understanding of all relevant Standard Operating Procedures pertaining to their function
– Have knowledge and understanding policies
– Have knowledge and understanding of project management methodologiesand techniques
– Knowledge of Health and Safety procedures and policies applicable to own work area
– Have knowledge and understanding of the ISO 9001 standard andprocesses

Email updated CV's to

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Warehouse
  • Supply Chain

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

