Our client based in Elandsfontein is looking for a Project Manager to join their team
On Site
Requirements:
- Matric
- Logistics / Warehouse / Business Management Diploma / Degree beneficial
- PMI certification preferred, CAPM or PMP
- 3 years project management experience
- Must Have Warehose/ Supply Chain
Have knowledge and understanding of the functioning of operations and systems within the
– Have knowledge and understanding of all relevant Standard Operating Procedures pertaining to their function
– Have knowledge and understanding policies
– Have knowledge and understanding of project management methodologiesand techniques
– Knowledge of Health and Safety procedures and policies applicable to own work area
– Have knowledge and understanding of the ISO 9001 standard andprocesses
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Warehouse
- Supply Chain
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree