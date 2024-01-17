Senior Project Manager

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for and the successful delivery of one or more projects to plan, budget and agreed quality and governance standards in support of the business strategy. Manages project teams engaged throughout the full delivery lifecycle

Manages the Finance related issues on the budget

Leadership and decision-making role by planning for the execution of the project

Allocates tasks (not in scrum) – defines responsibility for each team leader and clarifies conflicting roles

Plan and Develop the Project Idea

Defines scope and goals

Focuses on the processes

Creates a Stakeholder Communication Plan

Define resource requirements

Setting and managing client expectations

Responsible for managing the project, resources and scope of business requirements

Developing a detailed project plan, defining the scope of the project and assigning team members to specific tasks.

Creating and leading a team capable of meeting or exceeding project expectations.

Monitor Project Progress and Set Deadlines,

Solve Issues That Arise

Focuses on the processes

Manages Risks in the project, across projects – anything that creates a risk to the achievement of the project objectives.

Manage the project budget.

Stakeholder communication.

Prioritizes the Project related features assuring quality of project/products

Maintains Comms with Stakeholder

Set a budget and a work schedule for the teams and Plan project targets

Co-ordinates with other teams if required

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

2 – 3 years Technical and IT experience

3 years or more experience with Annual Financial Statement

Very strong Project Management experience with senior stakeholders

Must have PMP, PMBOK, PRINCE2, Agile, SaFe, MSP and JIRA

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Project management

PMP

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Agile

SaFe

Learn more/Apply for this position