Senior Software Developer at EOH

Essential functions

Support and grow software development capacity within the team. The ideal candidate has to have a full stack experience, and be flexible within the areas of consulting, solutioning, and development. The candidate has to be diverse and sufficiently experienced with SDLC, DevOps, cloud technologies, and research methodology.

Stakeholder relationship development and management.

Conceptualize, plan, and deliver solutions to consulting oriented cases.

Design and manage databases.

Design and manage webservices/microservice applications.

Design and develop webapps for both micro and macro devices.

Ensure quality control metrics are met in all developments.

Support internal bespoke development solutions requests.

Support management in technology research and development.

Experience Required

Full stack development experience.

Ability to be responsible for full application development deliverables.

A Java or C++ OOP background and general computer science theory is a plus.

Experience in Python 3.

Experience in [URL Removed] and associated libraries.

Experience with git-based source control and DevOps tools will be advantageous.

A BSc in computer science or information technology is non-negotiable.

Strong collaboration and communication skills.

Able to work independently, and to mentor junior colleagues.

At least 3 years working in development roles

