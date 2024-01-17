Software Developer

We are on the lookout for a Senior Specialist – Software Development.

Support and grow software development capacity within the team. The ideal candidate has to have a full stack experience, and be flexible within the areas of consulting, solutioning, and development. The candidate has to be diverse and sufficiently experienced with SDLC, DevOps, cloud technologies, and research methodology.

Stakeholder relationship development and management.

Conceptualize, plan, and deliver solutions to consulting oriented cases.

Design and manage databases.

Design and manage webservices/microservice applications.

Design and develop webapps for both micro and macro devices.

Ensure quality control metrics are met in all developments.

Support internal bespoke development solutions requests.

Support management in technology research and development.

Full stack development experience.

Ability to be responsible for full application development deliverables.

A Java or C++ OOP background and general computer science theory is a plus.

Experience in Python 3.

Experience in [URL Removed] and associated libraries.

Experience with git-based source control and DevOps tools will be advantageous.

A BSc in computer science or information technology is non-negotiable.

Strong collaboration and communication skills.

Able to work independently, and to mentor junior colleagues.

At least 3 years working in development roles.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

