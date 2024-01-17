Software Tester

We are looking for a Software Tester with exposure in Payroll an finance systems.

Conduct comprehensive testing of software applications, including functional, regression, performance, and usability testing.

Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.

Develop, execute, and maintain test plans, test cases, and test scripts to verify software functionality and adherence to specifications.

Identify and document software defects with clear and concise information, and collaborate with developers to facilitate timely resolution.

Perform manual and automated testing as required, ensuring the effective use of testing tools and frameworks.

Participate in the review and analysis of system specifications to provide timely and meaningful feedback.

Contribute to the creation and enhancement of testing processes and methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Stay updated on industry best practices, testing methodologies, and emerging technologies to continually enhance testing capabilities.

Provide accurate and timely status reports on testing progress, including issues, risks, and other relevant information.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Experience working with payroll and finance systems.

Proven experience as a Software Tester or similar role in software quality assurance.

Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and processes.

Proficiency in creating and executing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.

Experience with both manual and automated testing techniques.

Familiarity with testing tools such .

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and collaboration skills with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

