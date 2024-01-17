Software Tester at EOH – Gauteng Irene

Jan 17, 2024

Essential Functions

  • Conduct comprehensive testing of software applications, including functional, regression, performance, and usability testing.
  • Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.
  • Develop, execute, and maintain test plans, test cases, and test scripts to verify software functionality and adherence to specifications.
  • Identify and document software defects with clear and concise information, and collaborate with developers to facilitate timely resolution.
  • Perform manual and automated testing as required, ensuring the effective use of testing tools and frameworks.
  • Participate in the review and analysis of system specifications to provide timely and meaningful feedback.
  • Contribute to the creation and enhancement of testing processes and methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Stay updated on industry best practices, testing methodologies, and emerging technologies to continually enhance testing capabilities.
  • Provide accurate and timely status reports on testing progress, including issues, risks, and other relevant information.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful delivery of high-quality software products.

Experience Required

  • Proven experience as a Software Tester or similar role in software quality assurance.
  • Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and processes.
  • Proficiency in creating and executing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
  • Experience with both manual and automated testing techniques.
  • Familiarity with testing tools
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Testing
  • Test plans
  • Test cases
  • Test scripts
  • Software Functionality
  • Manual Testing
  • Automated Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

