Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Software Tester with exposure in Payroll an finance systems.
- Conduct comprehensive testing of software applications, including functional, regression, performance, and usability testing.
- Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.
- Develop, execute, and maintain test plans, test cases, and test scripts to verify software functionality and adherence to specifications.
- Identify and document software defects with clear and concise information, and collaborate with developers to facilitate timely resolution.
- Perform manual and automated testing as required, ensuring the effective use of testing tools and frameworks.
- Participate in the review and analysis of system specifications to provide timely and meaningful feedback.
- Contribute to the creation and enhancement of testing processes and methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
- Stay updated on industry best practices, testing methodologies, and emerging technologies to continually enhance testing capabilities.
- Provide accurate and timely status reports on testing progress, including issues, risks, and other relevant information.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Experience working with payroll and finance systems.
- Proven experience as a Software Tester or similar role in software quality assurance.
- Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and processes.
- Proficiency in creating and executing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
- Experience with both manual and automated testing techniques.
- Familiarity with testing tools such .
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery