Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 17, 2024

We are looking for a Software Tester with exposure in Payroll an finance systems.

  • Conduct comprehensive testing of software applications, including functional, regression, performance, and usability testing.

  • Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.

  • Develop, execute, and maintain test plans, test cases, and test scripts to verify software functionality and adherence to specifications.

  • Identify and document software defects with clear and concise information, and collaborate with developers to facilitate timely resolution.

  • Perform manual and automated testing as required, ensuring the effective use of testing tools and frameworks.

  • Participate in the review and analysis of system specifications to provide timely and meaningful feedback.

  • Contribute to the creation and enhancement of testing processes and methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

  • Stay updated on industry best practices, testing methodologies, and emerging technologies to continually enhance testing capabilities.

  • Provide accurate and timely status reports on testing progress, including issues, risks, and other relevant information.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

  • Experience working with payroll and finance systems.

  • Proven experience as a Software Tester or similar role in software quality assurance.

  • Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and processes.

  • Proficiency in creating and executing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.

  • Experience with both manual and automated testing techniques.

  • Familiarity with testing tools such .

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Strong communication and collaboration skills with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

