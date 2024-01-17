We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Solution Architect to join our dynamic team.
As a Solution Architect, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing innovative solutions that align with our business objectives and technology strategy.
The successful candidate will possess a deep understanding of various technologies, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
What you’ll do:
- Understand and communicate the trade-offs between different solutions/ solution components.
- Synthesis of experience/ knowledge/ research to choose the solution components and map the integration between components that best suit the business problem being considered.
- Participate in gathering requirements for Pre-Sales demonstrations.
- Lead the Pre-Sales demonstration.
- Conduct Value Engineering exercise.
- Understand client pain points per project/engagement and suggest a product set based on what would add the most value to the prospect.
- Identify the product set to Sales that would be best suited to add maximum business value.
- Contribute content and context diagrams to Proposals.
- Lead the Design Phase, ensuring that all product sets and integration points are identified and understood.
- Works closely with the Project Manager to ensure implementation estimates are realistic and achievable.
- Devise the Solution Architecture.
- Provide content to the Solution Blueprint document, firmly establishing the scope of the overall solution, including touchpoints, interfaces, and integrations.
- Accepts overall responsibility for the Solution.
Your Expertise:
- Has over 5-10 years of experience implementing ERP and periphery products.
- Has exposure to multiple industry verticals including discreet and process manufacturing.
- Has a solid understanding of Cloud-based technologies.
- Has had experience in a Pre-Sales environment.
- Has a firm grasp of business processes.
- Can communicate ideas to board-level executives easily.
- Has had exposure to the Infor product set, or equivalent Tier One ERP solution set.
Qualifications Required:
- Postgraduate degree or diploma.
- Some Business Analysis qualifications or exposure to BABOK preferable, TOGAF.
Personal Attributes:
- Big Picture thinker.
- Excellent MS Office skills.
- Excellent Visio or equivalent skills.
- Ability to lead a team.
- Ability to communicate ideas expertly at the Exco level.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Johannesburg – Full time. Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery