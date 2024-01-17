Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Solution Architect to join our dynamic team.

As a Solution Architect, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing innovative solutions that align with our business objectives and technology strategy.

The successful candidate will possess a deep understanding of various technologies, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

What you’ll do:

Understand and communicate the trade-offs between different solutions/ solution components.

Synthesis of experience/ knowledge/ research to choose the solution components and map the integration between components that best suit the business problem being considered.

Participate in gathering requirements for Pre-Sales demonstrations.

Lead the Pre-Sales demonstration.

Conduct Value Engineering exercise.

Understand client pain points per project/engagement and suggest a product set based on what would add the most value to the prospect.

Identify the product set to Sales that would be best suited to add maximum business value.

Contribute content and context diagrams to Proposals.

Lead the Design Phase, ensuring that all product sets and integration points are identified and understood.

Works closely with the Project Manager to ensure implementation estimates are realistic and achievable.

Devise the Solution Architecture.

Provide content to the Solution Blueprint document, firmly establishing the scope of the overall solution, including touchpoints, interfaces, and integrations.

Accepts overall responsibility for the Solution.



Your Expertise:

Has over 5-10 years of experience implementing ERP and periphery products.

Has exposure to multiple industry verticals including discreet and process manufacturing.

Has a solid understanding of Cloud-based technologies.

Has had experience in a Pre-Sales environment.

Has a firm grasp of business processes.

Can communicate ideas to board-level executives easily.

Has had exposure to the Infor product set, or equivalent Tier One ERP solution set.



Qualifications Required:

Postgraduate degree or diploma.

Some Business Analysis qualifications or exposure to BABOK preferable, TOGAF.



Personal Attributes:

Big Picture thinker.

Excellent MS Office skills.

Excellent Visio or equivalent skills.

Ability to lead a team.

Ability to communicate ideas expertly at the Exco level.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Johannesburg – Full time. Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

