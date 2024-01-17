Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 17, 2024

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Solution Architect to join our dynamic team.

As a Solution Architect, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing innovative solutions that align with our business objectives and technology strategy.

The successful candidate will possess a deep understanding of various technologies, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

What you’ll do:

  • Understand and communicate the trade-offs between different solutions/ solution components.

  • Synthesis of experience/ knowledge/ research to choose the solution components and map the integration between components that best suit the business problem being considered.

  • Participate in gathering requirements for Pre-Sales demonstrations.

  • Lead the Pre-Sales demonstration.

  • Conduct Value Engineering exercise.

  • Understand client pain points per project/engagement and suggest a product set based on what would add the most value to the prospect.

  • Identify the product set to Sales that would be best suited to add maximum business value.

  • Contribute content and context diagrams to Proposals.

  • Lead the Design Phase, ensuring that all product sets and integration points are identified and understood.

  • Works closely with the Project Manager to ensure implementation estimates are realistic and achievable.

  • Devise the Solution Architecture.

  • Provide content to the Solution Blueprint document, firmly establishing the scope of the overall solution, including touchpoints, interfaces, and integrations.

  • Accepts overall responsibility for the Solution.

Your Expertise:

  • Has over 5-10 years of experience implementing ERP and periphery products.

  • Has exposure to multiple industry verticals including discreet and process manufacturing.

  • Has a solid understanding of Cloud-based technologies.

  • Has had experience in a Pre-Sales environment.

  • Has a firm grasp of business processes.

  • Can communicate ideas to board-level executives easily.

  • Has had exposure to the Infor product set, or equivalent Tier One ERP solution set.

Qualifications Required:

  • Postgraduate degree or diploma.

  • Some Business Analysis qualifications or exposure to BABOK preferable, TOGAF.

Personal Attributes:

  • Big Picture thinker.

  • Excellent MS Office skills.

  • Excellent Visio or equivalent skills.

  • Ability to lead a team.

  • Ability to communicate ideas expertly at the Exco level.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Johannesburg – Full time. Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

