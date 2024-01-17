SQL Developer opportunity for a Dynamic Developer….. See details below.
- Writes SQL interface Develops SQL Code
- Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision
- Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms.
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available
- Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration
- Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration
- Develop VB code for new and existing configuration
- Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution
- Data manipulation from different formats
- Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes
- Assist and advise more Junior staff members
- Matric /Grade 12
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience.
- 3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data
- 3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience
- Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
- Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
- Crystal Reports experience (Required)
- Visual Basic experience (Required)
- Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)
- Testing / QA experience (Required)
- HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)
- Qlikview (Beneficial)
- JavaScript (Beneficial)
- Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)
- Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery