SQL Developer at EOH – Gauteng Irene

Jan 17, 2024

Essential Functions

  • Writes SQL interface & Develops SQL Code
  • Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision
  • Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms
  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available
  • Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration
  • Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration
  • Develop VB code for new and existing configuration
  • Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution
  • Data manipulation from different formats
  • Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes
  • Assist and advise more Junior staff members
  • Work in partnership with the business analysts, product owners, and other IT and business personnel to maximize project delivery success

Experience Required

  • 3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data
  • 3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience
  • Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
  • Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
  • Crystal Reports experience (Required)
  • Visual Basic experience (Required)
  • Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)
  • Testing / QA experience (Required)
  • HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)
  • Qlikview (Beneficial)
  • JavaScript (Beneficial)
  • Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)
  • Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment
  • Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Office
  • SQL
  • VB Code
  • Writes Interface
  • Data Manupulation
  • T-SQL
  • Crystal Reports
  • HR Systems
  • QlikView
  • Payroll Systems
  • Javascript
  • Visual Basic
  • Visual Studio
  • Vision

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

