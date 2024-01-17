SQL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

SQL Developer opportunity for a Dynamic Developer….. See details below.

Writes SQL interface Develops SQL Code

Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision

Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms.

Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available

Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration

Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration

Develop VB code for new and existing configuration

Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution

Data manipulation from different formats

Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes

Assist and advise more Junior staff members

Matric /Grade 12

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience.

3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data

3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience

Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

Crystal Reports experience (Required)

Visual Basic experience (Required)

Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)

Testing / QA experience (Required)

HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

Qlikview (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Beneficial)

Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position