SQL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 17, 2024

SQL Developer opportunity for a Dynamic Developer….. See details below.

  • Writes SQL interface Develops SQL Code

  • Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision

  • Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms.

  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available

  • Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration

  • Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration

  • Develop VB code for new and existing configuration

  • Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution

  • Data manipulation from different formats

  • Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes

  • Assist and advise more Junior staff members

  • Matric /Grade 12

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience.

  • 3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data

  • 3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience

  • Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

  • Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

  • Crystal Reports experience (Required)

  • Visual Basic experience (Required)

  • Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)

  • Testing / QA experience (Required)

  • HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

  • Qlikview (Beneficial)

  • JavaScript (Beneficial)

  • Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

  • Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

