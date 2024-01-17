SQL Developer (Intermediate) Woodmead (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 17, 2024

  • Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.

  • Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.

  • Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.

  • Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.

  • Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.

  • Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.

  • Develop according to set coding standards and processes.

  • Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

  • Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

  • Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.

  • Investigate and fix production issues.

  • Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.

  • Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.

  • Supporting production databases.

  • Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.

  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • Must have a Senior Certificate (Matric) compulsory.

  • Relevant Degree (Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences) or 3 Year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.

  • 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

  • Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.

  • 3 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

  • Must have 2 year’s work experience with Transact SQL (T-SQL).

  • Must have 2 years’ minimum work experience in writing MS SQL Stored procedure with complex code examples in functional changes.

  • Must have work experience working on projects as part of System Development Lifecycle (SDLC) with numerous project releases to production.

  • Must have working experience with designing table structures in Microsoft SQL Server version 2016 or higher.

  • Must have work experience in supporting solutions deployed to production.

  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

  • Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

  • Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:
    • Relatinal database design principles

    • Understanding f SQL Server Administration

    • SQL OLTP develpment, SQL Query optimization & SQL Query analysis

    • Database bject design, XML and JSON structures (beneficial)

    • God XML manipulation skills in xquery (beneficial)

  • Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)

  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

  • Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
    • SQL Server Management Studi 2012 upwards

    • SQL prfiler (beneficial)

  • Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)

  • Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

  • Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting

  • Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Developer
  • SQL
  • T-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position