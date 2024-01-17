System Administrator

Our client is looking for a System Administrator / OSS Administrator to join their team. The position is located in Goodwood, Cape Town. This position is a one-year contract.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with office management software and tools.
  • Knowledge of online Systems and BMS
  • Familiarity with project management concepts.
  • Previous experience in a similar industry or field.

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • Additional education or certification in office administration is a plus.
  • Proven experience as an administrator, office assistant, or in a similar role.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Effective communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • Ability to handle confidential information with discretion.
  • Proactive problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently.

Key responsibilities:

  • Daily BMS/CAMERA Fault List Compilation.
  • Weekly COCT Generator Runtime Register Compilation.
  • Assisting maintenance teams with alarms (monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annually).
  • On-call and off-call of messages/ telegram during maintenance.
  • Assisting contractors and corrective maintenance teams with site alarms, device pinging, BIP work, camera focusing/ installation etc.
  • Logging faults identified during preventative maintenance to the client.
  • Compilation of Feedback Reports.
  • After hours BCP testing.
  • Provide administrative support for various projects.
  • Assist in coordinating project timelines and deliverables.

Desired Skills:

  • Office management
  • BMS
  • Project Management
  • BCP
  • Camera fault
  • Alarms
  • Log Faults
  • System administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

