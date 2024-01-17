System Administrator – Western Cape Goodwood

Our client is looking for a System Administrator / OSS Administrator to join their team. The position is located in Goodwood, Cape Town. This position is a one-year contract.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with office management software and tools.

Knowledge of online Systems and BMS

Familiarity with project management concepts.

Previous experience in a similar industry or field.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Additional education or certification in office administration is a plus.

Proven experience as an administrator, office assistant, or in a similar role.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to handle confidential information with discretion.

Proactive problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently.

Key responsibilities:

Daily BMS/CAMERA Fault List Compilation.

Weekly COCT Generator Runtime Register Compilation.

Assisting maintenance teams with alarms (monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annually).

On-call and off-call of messages/ telegram during maintenance.

Assisting contractors and corrective maintenance teams with site alarms, device pinging, BIP work, camera focusing/ installation etc.

Logging faults identified during preventative maintenance to the client.

Compilation of Feedback Reports.

After hours BCP testing.

Provide administrative support for various projects.

Assist in coordinating project timelines and deliverables.

Desired Skills:

Office management

BMS

Project Management

BCP

Camera fault

Alarms

Log Faults

System administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position