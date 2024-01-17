System Administrator – Western Cape Goodwood

Our client is looking for a System Administrator / OSS Administrator to join their team. The position is located in Goodwood, Cape Town. This position is a one-year contract.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with office management software and tools.
- Knowledge of online Systems and BMS
- Familiarity with project management concepts.
- Previous experience in a similar industry or field.
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent.
- Additional education or certification in office administration is a plus.
- Proven experience as an administrator, office assistant, or in a similar role.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
- Effective communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Ability to handle confidential information with discretion.
- Proactive problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently.
Key responsibilities:
- Daily BMS/CAMERA Fault List Compilation.
- Weekly COCT Generator Runtime Register Compilation.
- Assisting maintenance teams with alarms (monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annually).
- On-call and off-call of messages/ telegram during maintenance.
- Assisting contractors and corrective maintenance teams with site alarms, device pinging, BIP work, camera focusing/ installation etc.
- Logging faults identified during preventative maintenance to the client.
- Compilation of Feedback Reports.
- After hours BCP testing.
- Provide administrative support for various projects.
- Assist in coordinating project timelines and deliverables.
Desired Skills:
- Office management
- BMS
- Project Management
- BCP
- Camera fault
- Alarms
- Log Faults
- System administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate