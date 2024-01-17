Veeam enhances global ProPartner network

Veeam Software has announced several updates and enhancements of its Veeam ProPartner Network program aimed at helping partners around the world to benefit from the growing adoption of Veeam technology.

The program updates are focused on supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner’s business with Veeam is safeguarded. There are a range of new changes to the Veeam ProPartner Network, which includes a solid network of 35 000 technology partners operating in more than 150 countries.

“Veeam is a partner-first company. Partners have been a critical element in Veeam’s success and will continue to be at the center of our continued growth,” says Larissa Crandall, vice-president of global channel and alliances at Veeam. “We invest significant time listening to our partners and exploring how we can work better together, and of course help them deliver the Veeam Data Platform to secure the best possible outcomes for our joint customers.

“Successful channel programs must give partners a predictable and profitable business. Throughout 2024, Veeam will be announcing a series of new program enhancements through collaboration with partners, alliances, and GSIs that will strengthen our overall partner ecosystem and enable radical resilience in a world where our technology is protecting customers from a growing range of threats to their data and business continuity.”

New Veeam ProPartner Network benefits include:

* Deliver greater profit for partners through improvements in partner margin on the front-end;

* Expanded deal registration eligibility and included non-standard pricing scenarios to enable partners to further grow their customer base;

* Protect Partner margins with new price protection for incumbent partners along with select discounts on maintenance and renewals;

* Enhanced sales and technical training aligned to Competencies enable partners to differentiate through expertise in Cybersecurity and Disaster Recovery, SaaS, Kubernetes data protection and Public Cloud solutions;

* Increased joint customer wins resulting from Veeam support throughout the entire sales process; and

* Increased Marketing support delivering more programs, campaigns and resources through the Veeam Marketing Center via ProPartner Portal.