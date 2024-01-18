ANALYST at Maletchaba Human Capital – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key responsibilities

Improve and assist in deal origination by providing researching the South African equity market, identifying client opportunuties and delivering the required output to clients, and thereby refining and enhancing coverage

Originate, arrange, implement and execute Corporate Finance transactions for clients cost effectively, on time and within risk parameters.

Assess engagement risks and fee opportunities

Perform analysis of the opportunity for presentation to the Engagement Committee;

Project management of the opportunities from start to finish

keep up to date with the market in chosen niches

Achieve financial results set by management by assisting principals in securing mandates which contribute to improved client service.

Assist our Company maintain market share of Corporate Finance deals being accepted and implemented through client pitches.

Build and maintain sound professional relationships by understanding client needs and consistently meeting their needs.

Develop collaborative client and internal relationships by providing high quality advice, execution, and delivery on new and existing transactions meeting business needs.

Meet and exceed client needs constantly by maintaining open channels of communication with internal stakeholders and ensuring smooth workflow.

Assist in conceptualising, structuring, originating, implementing of pitches and/or transactions, taking corrective action when required, by assisting in compiling and pitching presentations to prospective clients and the execution and implementation of existing advisory mandates.

Support effective execution and implementation of advisory mandates, complying with risk standards, performing relevant financial modelling for transaction execution, researching, analysing investment proposals/pitches to clients and reviewing transaction-specific legal agreements.

Ensure mandates are implemented appropriately, and adhere to policies, procedures and regulatory requirements.

Participate in all engagements related to transactions, involving various investor groups and other strategic partners.

Requirements:

Bachelor degree (in a relevant field)

2 to 5 years experience as an Analyst.

adaptability and a proactive approach to problem-solving

strong computer skills

The canadidates must bring innovative approach to problem-solving and have the understanding of ethical consideration in the finacial indurstry, with the ability to make principled decisions.

start date: ASAP

Interested candidates can Email CV to [Email Address Removed]

if you have not received any form of communication from us by 02 February 2024, please consider your application unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

proficiency in data analysis tools

verbal and written communication skills

data interpretation

a solid understating of the subject matter relevant to analyst

critical thinking

analytical skills

About The Employer:

African corparate advisory and investment business.

our service offering includes:

– inter alia, advisory on mergers and acquisitions, diverstitures, corporate restructuring, capital raising (equity and debt), Public Private Partnerships, Project Finance, Black Economic Empowerment transactions and valuations of listed and unlisted companies operaying is Sun-Saharan African across various sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position