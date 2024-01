Data Engineer

12 month contract

Full time work from the office based in Fairlands

The principle requirements are:

Skill in Redshift / PostgreSQL

SQL coding is a must

understanding of Data Warehousing principles is key

Abinitio is an advantage

Technology stack is:

AWS redshift

S3

Abinitio ETL

Strongest point is SQL coding in the Redshift format which is based on PostgreSQL.

Desired Skills:

redshift

SQL

aws

