Intermediate .Net Developer: BLC at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Halfway House

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Connect applications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development Lifecycle

Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications

Conduct development using .Net as the primary development language

Conduct database development

Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools, supporting applications and prototypes Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting

Perform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Connect development standard

Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate

Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategies

Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures

Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established Blue Label Connect development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required

Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt

Participate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validated according to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label

Connect development standards

Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Connect development standards and underlying technologies

Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint

Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning

Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures

Work Collaboratively

Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Self-Management

Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of

working with others

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change. Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organisational and team needs

Team Support

Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core values

Provide support and guidance on career path planning, on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring to associate software developers and other team members

Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or to improve its performance

Analyze user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints

Confer with systems analysts, business partners, engineers, programmers and others to design system and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements and interfaces

Store, retrieve, and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements

Design, develop and modify software systems, using scientific analysis and mathematical models to predict and measure outcome and consequences of design

Develop and direct software system testing and validation procedures, programming, and documentation

Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance

Analyse system performance standards where applicable

Analyze information to determine, recommend, and plan computer specifications and layouts, and peripheral equipment modifications

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Verbal Communication

Product Development

Action Planning

