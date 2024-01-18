Intermediate .Net Developer: BLC at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Halfway House

JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Connect applications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Development Lifecycle
- Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
- Conduct development using .Net as the primary development language
- Conduct database development
- Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools, supporting applications and prototypes Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting
- Perform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Connect development standard
- Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate
- Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategies
- Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
- Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established Blue Label Connect development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required
- Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt
- Participate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validated according to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label
- Connect development standards
- Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Connect development standards and underlying technologies
- Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications
- Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint
- Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning
- Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures
Work Collaboratively
- Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation
- Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams
- Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation
- Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions
Self-Management
- Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of
working with others
- Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change. Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organisational and team needs
Team Support
- Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core values
- Provide support and guidance on career path planning, on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring to associate software developers and other team members
- Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or to improve its performance
- Analyze user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
- Confer with systems analysts, business partners, engineers, programmers and others to design system and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements and interfaces
- Store, retrieve, and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements
- Design, develop and modify software systems, using scientific analysis and mathematical models to predict and measure outcome and consequences of design
- Develop and direct software system testing and validation procedures, programming, and documentation
- Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance
- Analyse system performance standards where applicable
- Analyze information to determine, recommend, and plan computer specifications and layouts, and peripheral equipment modifications
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Verbal Communication
- Product Development
- Action Planning