IT Infrastructure Manager at Parvana Recruitment

An international and highly regarded philanthropic organisation dedicated to education and social initiatives. Be part of a large global, very dynamic team that is highly ethical, progressive and dedicated to the greater good of society.

Oversee technical infrastructure operations, administration, and reporting.

Align with Shared Services IS Strategy for effective integration.

Plan infrastructure growth and capacity development.

Establish procedures, policies, and training protocols.

Manage maintenance, design, and analysis of infrastructure.

Recommend updates to services and standards.

Define and implement IT Disaster Recovery Strategy.

Set software, hardware standards, and conduct performance testing.

Ensure security maintenance across systems.

Supervise operational costs, estimates, and network providers.

Handle IT assets, inventory management, and vendor negotiations.

Guide Information Systems projects and design delivery.

Govern incidents, problems, and change management.

Strive for customer excellence and satisfaction.

Build and lead Shared Services IT while collaborating with stakeholders.

Ensure IT accountability, innovation, and security.

Implement and uphold policies, procedures, and risk management.

Foster relationships with stakeholders, clients, and teams.

Manage IT finances and mitigate risks effectively.

Holds a relevant Technology qualification (preferably postgraduate level).

Possesses a Project Management Qualification.

Holds an ITIL Qualification.

Brings 6 – 8 years of technical experience.

Holds 3 – 5 years of relevant management experience.

Ability to demonstrate strong leadership and management skills.

Proficient in Quality Management.

Skilled in problem solving and resolution.

Demonstrates a proven record of competence in all IT processes and systems, with in-depth experience in networks, Microsoft environment management, network, server, cloud, desktop, and application security, as well as end-user device management.

Experienced in analysing, implementing, and evaluating IT systems/infrastructure and relevant specifications.

Proficient in commissioning services from third parties and managing relationships with suppliers and contractors.

Possesses a solid understanding of IT Infrastructure and operations practices.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

