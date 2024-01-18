IT Support Technician at DAV – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jan 18, 2024

Minimum requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Extensive experience in the implementation and maintenance of Microsoft technologies
  • Experience in the implementation and maintenance of networks and sub-networks, servers, Active Directories, computer hardware and software systems, and related.
  • Experience with Azure technology, the implementation and the management thereof
  • Experience with Information Technology asset management
  • Previous vendor / service provider management experience
  • Degree in Computer Science or similar
  • Microsoft Certifications
  • MCSE, MCITP or other relevant industry qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • microsoft azure
  • It Support

Learn more/Apply for this position