Java Lead Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a successful FinTech company, collaborates with major banks, retailers, and MNOs to optimise transactions. They unite dedicated individuals to provide innovative enterprise solutions that foster economic growth. With a dynamic and innovative approach, they lead the industry in problem-solving. Joining this organisation offers exceptional opportunities for personal and career growth, along with perks like a stylish office space, complimentary healthy lunches, and social events.

Role Responsibilities:

Leads by example in software project development and design.

Collaborates with Project Office, Product Teams, and Professional Services to define, prioritise, and execute projects.

Utilises software development methodologies to ensure on-time, high-quality project delivery.

Establishes clear team goals, monitors progress, and supports professional and personal growth.

Fosters a shared sense of purpose and deep commitment among the team.

Aligns with our clients vision and strategy to achieve company goals.

Identifies talent gaps and actively recruits to address them.

Conducts regular one-on-one meetings for performance and career development.

Performs performance evaluations of team members.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering would be ideal.

Experience leading a software development team of 5 or more people.

2+ years’ experience as a developer within a software development team.

Experience in the following areas is considered advantageous:

SaaS (Software as a Service) development.



Payments industry experience.

Job ID:

J104382

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Team Lead

Agile

