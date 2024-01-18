Junior C# Developer

We have an extremely exciting opportunity available for a Junior Software Engineer to join a fast-growing Financial Technology Company
This is the ideal position for someone who wants hands-on experience of an entire technological platform and deal with all aspects of the technology lifecycle. This extremely rare opportunity is the one that every software engineer looks for, where he/she has the chance to come in early and be part of an already established revenue generating successful FinTech business.
Minimum Education Requirements
- A Degree in Computer Sciences/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered)
- Applicants with an Honours degree will receive preference
Minimum Experience
- 0 – 3 years of Software Development Experience
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- SQL
Should you not receive a response from us within two week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Graduate
- Computer Science
- Developer
- Software Engineer